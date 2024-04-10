Open Menu

Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrated In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2024 | 11:10 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Eidul Fitr was celebrated in and around Faisalabad on Wednesday with full religious passion and

enthusiasm.

The Eid congregations were arranged in more than 650 mosques and open places for which police

department had made tight security arrangements.

The religious scholars in their Eid sermons highlighted the importance of Eid-ul-Fitr and urged the nation to donate generously for the help of the poor.

They also prayed for betterment and welfare of Muslim Ummah as well as for progress and prosperity

of the country.

Meanwhile, a police spokesman said that more than 3,500 policemen were deputed for security duty

on Eid day. He said 331 assistant sub-inspectors, 269 head constables and 2937 constables/lady constables performed security duty whereas 11 sub inspectors monitored and ensured foolproof security arrangements in Faisalabad.

Special teams of elite force, dolphin force and motorcycle squads remained alert for thorough patrolling especially in sensitive areas due to which no untoward incident was reported from any part of the district so far, he added.

