Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrated In Faisalabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2024 | 11:10 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Eidul Fitr was celebrated in and around Faisalabad on Wednesday with full religious passion and
enthusiasm.
The Eid congregations were arranged in more than 650 mosques and open places for which police
department had made tight security arrangements.
The religious scholars in their Eid sermons highlighted the importance of Eid-ul-Fitr and urged the nation to donate generously for the help of the poor.
They also prayed for betterment and welfare of Muslim Ummah as well as for progress and prosperity
of the country.
Meanwhile, a police spokesman said that more than 3,500 policemen were deputed for security duty
on Eid day. He said 331 assistant sub-inspectors, 269 head constables and 2937 constables/lady constables performed security duty whereas 11 sub inspectors monitored and ensured foolproof security arrangements in Faisalabad.
Special teams of elite force, dolphin force and motorcycle squads remained alert for thorough patrolling especially in sensitive areas due to which no untoward incident was reported from any part of the district so far, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes
Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring
S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run in May election
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders relief for prisoners on Eid
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RPO, DC, CPO offer Eid in Police Lines7 minutes ago
-
Eid prayers offered in tight security17 minutes ago
-
Largest Eid Prayer congregation held at Old Polo Ground in city27 minutes ago
-
President, PM exchange Eid greetings37 minutes ago
-
PM urges Muslims to remember Palestinians, Kashmiris on Eid-ul-Fitr57 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated religious fervor1 hour ago
-
President offers Eid prayers in Nawabshah1 hour ago
-
PM offers Eid prayers in Lahore2 hours ago
-
Eidul-Fitr being celebrated in Bahawalpur with zeal2 hours ago
-
Eidul Fitr being celebrated with religious zeal in Dera, Tank, S.Waziristan2 hours ago
-
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties12 hours ago
-
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties12 hours ago