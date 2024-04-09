Open Menu

Eid-ul-Fitre Tomorrow As Shawwal Moon Sighted In Pakistan

,

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 09, 2024 | 08:12 PM

Eid-ul-Fitre tomorrow as Shawwal moon sighted in Pakistan

Central Ruet Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad has made the announcement after receiving testimonies from different regions regarding the moon of Shawwal.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 9th, 2024) Eid-ul-Fitre would be marked tomorrow with religious fervor and zeal as Shawwal moon sighted in Pakistan on Tuesday evening.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad made the announcement of the moon sighting.

Maulana Azad said that the skies were not clear everything as some areas were cloudy and others wree clear. He said they received testimonies from different regions.

The announcement was made after the committee received testimonies from different regions. The members of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee prayed for Pakistan and the whole Muslim Ummah, and prayed for blessings.

