Eidul-Fitr Being Celebrated In Bahawalpur With Zeal
Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2024 | 09:30 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Eidul Fitr was being celebrated today(Wednesday) with religious zeal and zest.
In total 414 Eid congregations were held in Bahawalpur district.
The main Eid congregation in Bahawalpur was held at Markazi Eidgah while other congregations were held at Technical High school, Masjid Al-Shams, Satellite Town, One Unit Chowk, Serani Masjid, Model Town A, Abbasia High School, Jama Masjid Ahle-Hadees, Shia Jamia Mosque, S.
E College and Police Lines.
District Police had made special security arrangements for Eid congregations.
According to DPO Bahawalpur Asad Sarfaraz Khan, more than 1200 police personnel were deployed to provide security on Eid.
Bahawalpur Waste Management Company had also made arrangements to keep the city clean during all three days of Eid-ul-Fitr.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes
Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring
S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run in May election
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders relief for prisoners on Eid
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eidul Fitr being celebrated with religious zeal in Dera, Tank, S.Waziristan11 minutes ago
-
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties10 hours ago
-
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties10 hours ago
-
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman10 hours ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders relief for prisoners on Eid11 hours ago
-
Eid Namaz to be offered at over 1,000 congregations in Hyderabad11 hours ago
-
District police distributes Eid gifts among families of martyrs11 hours ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif message on Punjab Tax Day11 hours ago
-
President Zardari felicitates nation, Muslim Ummah on Eid ul Fitr11 hours ago
-
Visual storyteller Jimmy Nelson visits Pakistan11 hours ago
-
CM message on Pakistan’s Constitution Day11 hours ago
-
Tragic day in Attock: 3 lives lost, 3 injured in separate incidents11 hours ago