Eidul-Fitr being celebrated in Bahawalpur with zeal

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Eidul Fitr was being celebrated today(Wednesday) with religious zeal and zest.

In total 414 Eid congregations were held in Bahawalpur district.

The main Eid congregation in Bahawalpur was held at Markazi Eidgah while other congregations were held at Technical High school, Masjid Al-Shams, Satellite Town, One Unit Chowk, Serani Masjid, Model Town A, Abbasia High School, Jama Masjid Ahle-Hadees, Shia Jamia Mosque, S.

E College and Police Lines.

District Police had made special security arrangements for Eid congregations.

According to DPO Bahawalpur Asad Sarfaraz Khan, more than 1200 police personnel were deployed to provide security on Eid.

Bahawalpur Waste Management Company had also made arrangements to keep the city clean during all three days of Eid-ul-Fitr.