Eight Booked Over Driving License

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Eight booked over driving license

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Eight people were arrested over driving without a license, here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, traffic police teams checked vehicles and motorcycles by setting a blockade at Lahore road,46-NB,Pull111-SB and found Shahbaz,Ghulam Sarwar,Muzaffar Khan,Abdul Razzaq,Shahid, Muhammad Nisar,Yaqoob and Suleman over driving without a license.

Cases were registered against the violators and their vehicles were also impounded.

