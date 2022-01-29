Eight educational institutions in City closed for week due to coronavirus

The district administration has closed more educational institutions in view of increase in corona cases and taken a decision of closing eight different educational institutions situated in different localities across provincial metropolises

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :The district administration has closed more educational institutions in view of increase in corona cases and taken a decision of closing eight different educational institutions situated in different localities across provincial metropolises.

According to detail, eight different education institutions of the city has been closed down in view of the increase in corona cases including Government middle School, Zareef Kor UC Jogani, Charsadda Road, Government Girls Higher Secondary School (Female) Sahibzada Shakeel Umar Khan (Shaheed), Dabgari Garden, Government Girls Commerce College Dalazak Road, Government Higher Secondary School for Boys, Dalazak Road, Pakha Ghulam, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Pajagi Road, Larama, Charsadda Road, Government Primary School, Qadeem Kalay UC Mera Kachori, Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Chamkani and Government Girls Primary School, Dalazak Road.

Taking the decision through a notification of the closing down of school, the Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Capt. (Retd) Khalid Mahmood also directed the concerned authorities to take appropriate measures in order deal with the present situation.

It has been asked to all those having COVID19 positive cases to quarantine at home and the SHO of the concerned Police Stations of the areas wherein all these educational institutions situated to make no in or out movement in the said locations carried out.

The District Health Officer, Peshawar is directed to provide periodic medical assistance on the aforementioned locations and at the time of the re-opening of the said institutions, only those faculty members, supporting staff and students age 12 and above shall be allowed who are duly vaccinated.