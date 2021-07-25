Eight FIRs lodged over collecting hides illegally

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Police have lodged eight First Information Reports against the suspects who were found involved in collecting hides of sacrificial animals illegally.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said Inspector General Police, Punjab had issued directions to take stern and immediate action against any one found involved in collecting hides of sacrificial animals during and after Eidul Azha days without getting Non-Objection Certificate (NoC)from the concerned authorities.

"District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Muhammad Faisal Kamran made all station house officers bound to ensure that no one would collect hides of sacrificial animals during and after Eidul Azha days illegally", he said.

He further said following the said directives, SHOs of different police stations conducted raids and apprehended those found involved in the practice without having NOC and registered FIRs against them.