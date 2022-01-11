Eight gamblers arrested in bahawalpur

UrduPoint.com

The district police have arrested eight alleged gamblers in Hasilpur area and recovered cash from their possession during a raid

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :The district police have arrested eight alleged gamblers in Hasilpur area and recovered cash from their possession during a raid.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that the police of PS Hasilpur and PS Anayiti took action against gambling and arrested eight alleged gamblers.

The suspects were identified as Kambeer, Riaz, Usman, Ali, Hassan, Noman and Abbas. The police also recovered cash Rs1760 from the possession of the accused.

The police have registered cases against the suspects.

