Eight Injured In Mastung Highway Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2024 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) At least eight people were injured when a passenger van overturned near Mastung Quetta to Karachi highway early Thursday morning.
According to rescue sources, the accident happened when a passenger bus overturned due to fog on the National Highway near Mastung, as a result, eight passengers were injured, a private news channel reported.
Following the incident, rescuers, police, and local people rushed to the site and shifted the injured to a nearby
hospital.