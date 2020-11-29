UrduPoint.com
Eight Marriage Halls, Four Shops Sealed Over Corona SOPs Violation

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 11:20 AM

Eight marriage halls, four shops sealed over corona SOPs violation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :District administration on Sunday started a crackdown against violations of Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) and sealed eight marriage halls besides four shops.

The monitoring team was headed by Assistant Commissioner City Abida Fareed and checked 28 marriage halls.

Eight marriage halls were sealed violations of SOPs and lodged case against six Hall owners while warning was issued to 13 others.

The marriage hall owners were directed to ensure ventilation into the marquees and banquet halls set up at open places.

District administration has issued pictures of model marquee for guidance of marriage hall owners.

Price magistrates Tariq Wali and Nouman Abid also conducted raids at Gardezi market and sealed four shops over SOPs' violation and imposed Rs 15000 fine to shopkeepers.

