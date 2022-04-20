UrduPoint.com

Eight Matches Decided In Inter-Club Basketball Tournament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Eight matches were decided on the third day of Inter-Club Basketball Floodlit Tournament at F-6 Courts, Islamabad on late Tuesday.

The event is part of Capital Development Authority and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad's Ramadan sports Festival 2022.

In the first match, United King thrashed Bahria Wolves by 25-13 points. In the second match, Raptors Red defeated Lycons by 27-16. Raptors Red's Usama Qamar remained standout performer as he scored 12 points for his team.

In the third match, Reapers outplayed Dynamites by 47-39 points after an exciting contest. Tayyab Abbas scored 17 points for the winners.

In the fourth match, Thunders outclassed Bahria Wolves by 25-16 points, while in the fifth fixture Bulls outplayed Jaguars by 55-19 points in an almost one-sided affair. Rizwan Khurshid scored 15 points for Bulls.

In the sixth match, S.A. Gardens beat Generals by 63-31. Mohsin scored 11 and Saifullah scored nine points respectively for the S.A. Gardens. For Generals Shumail Shigri and Ans Azhar scored 15 and seven points respectively.

Similarly, in the seventh match Raptors Red trounced Reapers by 28-22 in a well-fought contest. In the last fixture of the day Timber Wolves prevailed over Rawal Champ by 50-22 points. Ali Kazmi scored 23 points for the winning side.

