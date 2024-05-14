Open Menu

Eight More Decanting Shops Sealed

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2024 | 06:26 PM

The Civil Defence department during ongoing crackdown against illegal decanting sealed eight more shops and confiscated machinery from four other outlets here on Tuesday

The departmental sources said that challan against five shopkeepers were also forwarded to the court.

The civil defence teams took action against illegal business in Nishatabad bridge, Shadman road, Sheikhupura road, Madina Town, Chibban road, Sargodha road and Ghulam Muhammad Abad areas.

