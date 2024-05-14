Eight More Decanting Shops Sealed
Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2024 | 06:26 PM
The Civil Defence department during ongoing crackdown against illegal decanting sealed eight more shops and confiscated machinery from four other outlets here on Tuesday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The Civil Defence department during ongoing crackdown against illegal decanting sealed eight more shops and confiscated machinery from four other outlets here on Tuesday.
The departmental sources said that challan against five shopkeepers were also forwarded to the court.
The civil defence teams took action against illegal business in Nishatabad bridge, Shadman road, Sheikhupura road, Madina Town, Chibban road, Sargodha road and Ghulam Muhammad Abad areas.
