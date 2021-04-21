UrduPoint.com
Eight More Patients Fall Prey To COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 02:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Another eight patients including five women and three men lost battle of life against coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within the last 24 hours bringing the tally to 577 since March last year.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that M.

Ramazan (62) Naseeba Bibi (80) Jameela Bibi (80), Kaneez Bibi (53), Hajran Bibi (55), Ameera Fatima (90), AB islam (75) and Aziz Ullah (45) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Six victims hailed from Multan and one each belonged to Vehari and Khanewal, he informed.

Around104 patients were tested positive for coronavirus while 57 were suspected out of total 220 cases ,he said.

The focal person stated that 220 beds were occupied out of 235 dedicated for coronovirus patients while 15 were vacant.

As far as ventilators were concerned, 61 were occupied out of 80 whereas 19 were vacant, he concluded.

