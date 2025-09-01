Eight outlaws arrested:

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Police on Monday arrested eight accused and recovered narcotics,weapons from their possession.

The teams of various police stations raided and arrested eight accused--Aqib, Fyaz, Nasrullah, Khudad, Qasim and others,besides recovering 800 grams hashish, 15 litres liquor and five illegal weapons from them.

Cases were registered against the accused.