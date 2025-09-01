ICT admin cracks down: 10 buildings sealed, 9 arrested in dengue prevention drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The district administration of Islamabad has launched a strict operation against violations of dengue prevention rules

and sealed 10 buildings while arrested nine individuals in the Nilore area of the Federal Capital for allowing mosquitoes

larvae to breed on their premises.

According to the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) here, this action coincided with a high-level meeting

to review the city's strategy against the disease.

He said that the district administration was intensifying its campaign against dengue fever. Authorities were taking

direct action against property owners and residents who breach standard operating procedures designed to

prevent the spread of the virus.

In a specific operation in the Nilore area, the Assistant Commissioner took decisive measures. After inspections revealed mosquito larvae breeding on the premises, officials moved to seal ten buildings. This legal action prevents access to the properties until the owners comply with health regulations. Additionally, nine people were arrested in connection with

These violations signal a zero-tolerance approach.

Meanwhile, in this regard, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon chaired a meeting to review the anti-dengue campaign.

The meeting included all Assistant Commissioners, Magistrates, and relevant officials. Its Primary purpose was to assess the progress of the ongoing fight against dengue. The discussion focused on the effectiveness of current actions and planning for future steps.

A central directive from the meeting was the urgent need to identify and eliminate mosquito breeding grounds. Officials were instructed to ramp up inspection efforts. The goal is to find stagnant water sources where dengue-carrying mosquitoes can lay eggs.

These locations include uncovered water tanks, empty plant pots, discarded tires, and any

other containers that can hold water.

Deputy Commissioner Memon is taking a hands-on approach to management. He conducted a performance review of

each officer involved in the campaign. This individual assessment is intended to ensure accountability and maximize efficiency across all teams.

To maintain momentum and transparency, the Deputy Commissioner issued new orders for reporting. All relevant officers must now submit daily reports on their anti-dengue activities.

Furthermore, the administration is focusing on data accuracy. Deputy Commissioner Memon instructed his team to ensure the collection of real-time statistics on dengue cases. Accurate and up-to-date information is critical for tracking the outbreak's spread. It helps officials deploy resources to the most affected areas and measure the success of their interventions.

The strategy combined enforcement with public responsibility. While the administration is seizing properties and making arrests, it also underscores the role of citizens. Preventing dengue requires collective effort. Residents are urged to

check their homes and workplaces for standing water. Simple steps, like covering water containers and properly

disposing of trash, can disrupt the mosquito's breeding cycle.

The district administration's two-pronged approach of strict enforcement and daily monitoring represents a significant escalation in the fight against dengue. The sealing of buildings and arrests sends a strong message about the seriousness of the situation. The daily reviews and data collection aim to create a responsive and agile system to protect public health in Islamabad. The success of this campaign depends on both consistent official action and community cooperation.