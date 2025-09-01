Health CEO inspects flood relief camp in Sambrial

Sialkot, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Sialkot,Dr. Muhammad Aslam Chaudhary on Monday visited the flood relief medical camp established at Government Islamia Graduate College,Sambrial,in Tehsil Sambrial.

During the visit,he reviewed staff presence,availability of essential medicines and logistics at the camp.

According to the District Health Authority,all staff were present on duty,while medicines and necessary logistics were fully available.

The CEO expressed satisfaction over the performance and directed the camp in-charge to provide maximum medical services to the flood-affected people.