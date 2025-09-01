Police apprehend ban violators on bathing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The police arrested several youths while taking action against violations of the ban on bathing in Tanda Dam and other dangerous places under Section 144, the police spokesman said on Monday.

On the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Zahidullah, all SHOs have been instructed to strictly implement the ban and take immediate action against the violators.

In this regard, SHO Police Station MRS, Riaz Hussain, along with a police team, took action against the ban in Tanda Dam

arrested several youths.

The arrested persons have been transferred to the police station for further legal action.

