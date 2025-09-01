Open Menu

Police Mobile Khidmat Center Brings Facilities To Citizens’ Doorsteps

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Police Mobile Khidmat Center brings facilities to citizens’ doorsteps

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha,Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf on Monday said that the Police Mobile Khidmat Center(PMKC) would continue to provide multiple facilities directly at the citizens’ doorsteps from September 01 to 06,2025.

According to police,the PMKC offers a wide range of services,including vehicle clearance certificates,loss report documents,character certificates,general police verification,crime reporting,copies of FIRs,legal guidance on violence against women,tenant registration,domestic servant registration,learner driving permits,renewal of driving licenses,inter-district license renewal and international driving permits.

The mobile unit would remain stationed at different locations during the week;Mari Lak Chowk on Monday,Jhal Chakian Chowk on Tuesday,Sherpao Chowk (Maqam-e-Hayat) on Wednesday,Main Bus Stop Jhawarian on Thursday,Daewoo Bus Terminal Sargodha on Friday and 49 Tail Chowk on Saturday.

The initiative aimed to bring convenience and accessibility to the public by ensuring essential police services were available close to their homes,the DPO added.

