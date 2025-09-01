SP Inquires After Injured Policeman
Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2025 | 12:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) On the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Zahidullah, Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar, Sanobar Khan, on Monday, visited Hayatabad Medical Complex, Peshawar, to inquire after a policeman who was injured during an encounter with the terrorists.
The SP also reviewed the treatment facilities and met with the family of the police officer present in the hospital and assured them of all possible cooperation.
He directed the hospital administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured officer so that he could recover soon.
The SP said that the youth of the police force were the protectors of the nation and their sacrifices would not go in vain.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award posthumously
Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and trust his class
China proposes establishment of SCO Development Bank at Tianjin summit
Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in Powerful earthquake in Afghanis ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SP inquires after injured policeman42 seconds ago
-
Police Mobile Khidmat Center brings facilities to citizens’ doorsteps43 seconds ago
-
Eight outlaws arrested:46 seconds ago
-
AAC conducts field inspection of polio drive in Gumbat area11 minutes ago
-
Husband killed,wife injured in anonymous attack11 minutes ago
-
Killer of wife, son awarded double death sentence11 minutes ago
-
Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award posthumously19 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication drive begins in Sindh21 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 354,400 cusecs water41 minutes ago
-
DPO and DC Haripur assure dignified repatriation of Afghan refugee during camp visit51 minutes ago
-
19th death anniversary of renowned painter Ahmed Saeed Nagi observed1 hour ago
-
Man electrocuted1 hour ago