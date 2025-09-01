SP inquires after injured policeman

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) On the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Zahidullah, Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar, Sanobar Khan, on Monday, visited Hayatabad Medical Complex, Peshawar, to inquire after a policeman who was injured during an encounter with the terrorists.

The SP also reviewed the treatment facilities and met with the family of the police officer present in the hospital and assured them of all possible cooperation.

He directed the hospital administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured officer so that he could recover soon.

The SP said that the youth of the police force were the protectors of the nation and their sacrifices would not go in vain.

