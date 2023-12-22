Open Menu

Eight Outlaws Held, Arms Recovered In DI Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2023

Eight outlaws held, arms recovered in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) The district police said on Saturday they had arrested eight outlaws, recovering one Kalashnikov, two repeaters, and one pistol along with ammunition from their possession, according to a police spokesman.

The spokesman said the police were taking indiscriminate actions against criminals following the instructions of District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani. As part of such actions, a team of Kirri Khaisour police station led by Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar along with SHO Malik Imran arrested four accused.

The police team arrested Abudl Qayyum, son of Ghulam Bahadur, recovering a Kalashnikov along with 15 cartridges from him.

Accused Muhammad Amin, son of Ghulam Qasim, was arrested with a 12-bore repeater along with five cartridges, Najeeb Ullah, son of Atta Ullah, with a 30-bore pistol along with five cartridges, and Muhammad Qaiser, son of Ghulam Habib, with a 12-bore repeater along with 25 cartridges.

Similarly, a team of Shaheed Nawab Khan police station led by SDPO Paharpur Circle along with SHO Younis Khan arrested accused Shahid Afridi, son of Ghulam Rabbani, and Muhammad Ramzan, alias Manan, son of Sikandar, who were wanted by police in numerous cases of robbery and attempted murder. The same police also arrested accused Rozi Khan and Muhammad Rizwan, sons of Hameed Ullah who were wanted by police in another case.

