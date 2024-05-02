Open Menu

Eight Power Pilferers Booked

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Eight power pilferers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught eight power pilferers

during a crackdown against electricity pilferage here on Thursday.

According to official sources, task force teams raided various areas and

caught eight accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

They were identified as Nisar Ahmad, Khadam Hussain, Deewan Ali, Arshad, Abu Abeda,

Dost Muhammad,Ishtiaq and Aoun Muhammad.

Police registered cases against the accused.

