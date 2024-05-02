Eight Power Pilferers Booked
Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught eight power pilferers
during a crackdown against electricity pilferage here on Thursday.
According to official sources, task force teams raided various areas and
caught eight accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.
They were identified as Nisar Ahmad, Khadam Hussain, Deewan Ali, Arshad, Abu Abeda,
Dost Muhammad,Ishtiaq and Aoun Muhammad.
Police registered cases against the accused.
Recent Stories
Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India accountable for espionage in fore ..
PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: COAS
Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise Inspired Union 2024
Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awards for Governance Excellence
Vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Unique Color Changing Design and ..
Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England
Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024
Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival
Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTA deliberating on FBR decision2 minutes ago
-
Delegation of DMG officers visits FMTH12 minutes ago
-
Intending pilgrims vaccination starts12 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM orders crackdown on illegal foreigners, drug mafia after KPO attack investigation12 minutes ago
-
Murad chairs SDT board meeting to appoint MD from market22 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Minister visits Sir Sadiq Hospital31 minutes ago
-
21 lawbreakers netted31 minutes ago
-
Skindar Bosan rebuts report of supporting some candidates in by-election32 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka's merchandise export improves in March32 minutes ago
-
Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Girls Cadet College Turbat Hosts First Passing-Out Parade42 minutes ago
-
Police arrest bike lifter with five motorcycles52 minutes ago
-
Yasin Malik hailed as the 'Nelson Mandela of Kashmir' for his tireless efforts towards peace: Chairm ..1 hour ago