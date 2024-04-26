Eight power thieves arrested in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught eight power pilferers

during a crackdown launched against electricity pilferage here on Friday.

According to official sources, the task force teams raided various areas and caught

eight accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

The accused were identified as Nisar Ahmad,Khadam Hussain, Deewan Ali, Arshad, Abu Abeda,

Dost Muhammad,Ishtiaq and Aoun Muhammad.

Police registered cases against pilferers.