Eight Power Thieves Arrested In Sargodha
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught eight power pilferers
during a crackdown launched against electricity pilferage here on Friday.
According to official sources, the task force teams raided various areas and caught
eight accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.
The accused were identified as Nisar Ahmad,Khadam Hussain, Deewan Ali, Arshad, Abu Abeda,
Dost Muhammad,Ishtiaq and Aoun Muhammad.
Police registered cases against pilferers.
Recent Stories
PTI to stage nationwide protests against alleged electoral frauds
Senate continues discussion on Presidential address to Joint Sitting of Parliame ..
Masood Khan calls for Pak-US cooperation for regional peace
Interior Minister starts Margalla Trail Patrol for security
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024
ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Ireland Women open with Comfortable ..
Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up against Pakistan
Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26
Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings new misery, disease risk
Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches entry fee
Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till May 17
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Health Minister launches anti-polio campaign targeting over 4.4 million children8 minutes ago
-
Senators for national consensus to address country's pressing issues8 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with eight motorcycles18 minutes ago
-
DC Hyderabad inaugurates 7-Day anti-polio drive18 minutes ago
-
Art exhibition highlighting “Echoes of Earth” on May 419 minutes ago
-
Food Authority officials inspected food quality in major hospital’s canteens19 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt declares May 1st as public holiday28 minutes ago
-
Jashn-e-Baharan festival rescheduled for first week of May29 minutes ago
-
Ten shops sealed over encroachment29 minutes ago
-
Speakers for proactive approach, inclusive strategy to address Afghanistan issues39 minutes ago
-
Yet another paper of Biology of class 9 out on social media48 minutes ago
-
Global experts conclude landmark Int’l Zoology Congress at UAJK58 minutes ago