Eight students injured in Gujar Khan road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Nine persons, including eight students, sustained injuries as a school van hit car at Chakwal Road near Gujar Khan on Wednesday morning.

According to police sources violation of traffic rules was the caused of accident as the van driver was driving against one way traffic rules as a result it hit the car that was coming from opposite direction in the area of Ramaa Phatak, a private news channel reported.

The sources said the accident left the nine persons in critical condition, adding that the injured were shifted to a near by hospital.