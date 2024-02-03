Election campaigns for general polls gains momentum in Rwp division

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Corner meetings, hoardings, banners, and door-to-door visits are the traditional ways of convincing the citizens before elections, and all these activities have gained momentum in Rawalpindi division before the general elections 2024, scheduled to be held on February 8.

Over 3.6 million registered voters would use their right to franchise on February 8 for National Assembly NA 7 and 14 Provincial Assembly (PA) seats in Rawalpindi district in the upcoming general elections.

The District Election Commission, District Returning Officer, and Returning Officers are issuing the final polling schemes to the candidates.

Over 2,671 presiding officers and 13,872 assistant presiding officers will perform their duties, while 6,936 polling officers and 2,671 officials will assist them.

The candidates and their supporters are visiting their respective areas to meet the residents. Besides, election offices have also been opened in every mohallah and residential colony.

The candidates were of the view that instead of party affiliations, the voters were interested in getting promises from the candidates for resolving their problems at the local level.

As the final countdown begins for the forthcoming general elections to be held on February 8, the preparations have gained momentum across the Rawalpindi division, like in other parts of the country where most of the national and provincial assembly candidates have intensified their campaigns. In various localities, corner meetings, political camps, and rallies have become routine matters.

Portraits and stickers of different political leaders, including Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Benazir Bhutto, Sheikh Rashid, Hanif Abbasi, and others, could easily be noticed on rickshaws, wagons, Suzuki pickups, cars, walls, and private buses, said a citizen of Murree Road, Rawalpindi, Usman.

"The enthusiasm of the candidates and their supporters has reached its peak," said another citizen, Younas.

"The election campaign is getting momentum with every passing day as banners and posters of political parties could be seen everywhere, besides on traffic signboards on the roads," said a motorist, Sajid.

The printing and selling of election-related items has also picked up, with wholesalers and vendors concerned over the high demand for sales.

“Many candidates are also turning to social media to run their election campaigns, which also cuts demand for the offset printing material,” said a social media user.

Meanwhile, business activities relating to the printing of election material have witnessed a boom ahead of the general elections, claimed a printing press worker.

The printing press owners said, "They have already received a lot of orders from supporters of election candidates and workers of various political parties."

The voters and supporters of various candidates also started displaying e-posters in front of the candidate selection offices and on the rear windscreens of motor vehicles to show support for the candidates, said a political leader.

"Similarly, the demand for flags has also increased in the city," he added.

In the upcoming general elections, a total of 934 candidates are contesting for 13 National Assembly seats and 26 Punjab Assembly seats in Rawalpindi Division.

Approximately 729,617 voters will use their right to franchise to elect 93 representatives for both national and provincial assemblies.

Several prominent political figures, including Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) Raja Pervez Ashraf, former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, and Haneef Abbasi, are among the seasoned politicians contesting for seats in the assemblies.

A total of 284 candidates from various political parties, including independents, are contesting for the 13 seats in the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, for the 26 Constituencies of the Punjab Assembly, 650 candidates are competing to represent these constituents in the assembly.

