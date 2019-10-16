UrduPoint.com
Election Commission Of Pakistan Clarifies News Item On Larkana Bye Polls Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 10:16 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday clarified a news item appearing in a section of press on deployment of Pakistan Army and Rangers for bye elections in PS-11 Larkana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday clarified a news item appearing in a section of press on deployment of Pakistan Army and Rangers for bye elections in PS-11 Larkana.

According to ECP spokesman, it is the responsibility of the commission to hold free, fair and transparent elections and also taking steps for holding of peaceful elections.

He added the ECP is responsible to ensure safe and protected atmosphere for voters so they can exercise their right of vote without any fear and under article 218 of the constitution, the ECP is bound to take all steps for peaceful elections.

He said under Section 193 of the Elections Act 2017, the ECP can give power of Magistrate (First class) to the Pakistan Army, Rangers and election staff so that they can fulfill their responsibilities for security and election duty in an appropriate manner.

He said the ECP has given power of Magistrate to deployed security staff to maintain peace and security during election process in PS-11 Larkana.

He added giving such power is in accordance with the Constitution and laws.

