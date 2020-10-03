Election Commission of Pakistan regional office issues schedule for hearing of complaints in 7 districts of Hazara

Like other parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Saturday displayed preliminary delimitation of village and neighborhood councils lists of seven districts of Hazara

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Saturday displayed preliminary delimitation of village and neighborhood councils lists of seven districts of Hazara.

The regional office of ECP directed masses to submit their complaints, suggestions about the new delimitation at Regional Election Commissioner Abbottabad according to the prescribed schedule.

According to ECP sources, the preliminary delimitation list of village and neighborhood councils in seven districts including Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai Palis have been displayed for the public while delimitation of Abbottabad including 6 other divisional headquarters have been stopped.

People who have any reservation, were directed to submit their complaints against the preliminary delimitation displayed list with concerned documents for support of their claim.

ECP regional office also issued a schedule for hearing of complaints against delimitation where public complaint of Haripur district would be addressed at the district election commission office Dhanda on October 5, 6. Similarly, for Mansehra district, October 8 and 9, for Battagram district, October 12, for Torghar district October 13, and on August 14, the authority would hear the complaints about Kohistan Upper, Kohistan Lower and Kolai Palis, accordingly.