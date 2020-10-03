UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Election Commission Of Pakistan Regional Office Issues Schedule For Hearing Of Complaints In 7 Districts Of Hazara

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 07:51 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan regional office issues schedule for hearing of complaints in 7 districts of Hazara

Like other parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Saturday displayed preliminary delimitation of village and neighborhood councils lists of seven districts of Hazara

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Saturday displayed preliminary delimitation of village and neighborhood councils lists of seven districts of Hazara.

The regional office of ECP directed masses to submit their complaints, suggestions about the new delimitation at Regional Election Commissioner Abbottabad according to the prescribed schedule.

According to ECP sources, the preliminary delimitation list of village and neighborhood councils in seven districts including Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai Palis have been displayed for the public while delimitation of Abbottabad including 6 other divisional headquarters have been stopped.

People who have any reservation, were directed to submit their complaints against the preliminary delimitation displayed list with concerned documents for support of their claim.

ECP regional office also issued a schedule for hearing of complaints against delimitation where public complaint of Haripur district would be addressed at the district election commission office Dhanda on October 5, 6. Similarly, for Mansehra district, October 8 and 9, for Battagram district, October 12, for Torghar district October 13, and on August 14, the authority would hear the complaints about Kohistan Upper, Kohistan Lower and Kolai Palis, accordingly.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Election Commission Of Pakistan Mansehra Haripur Kohistan August October

Recent Stories

Naval Chief pays farewell call on Chairman Joint C ..

2 minutes ago

Precautionary steps a must to deal with 2nd wave o ..

2 minutes ago

No increase in gas tariff for domestic consumers, ..

2 minutes ago

Pashinyan Says 150 Top Turkish Military Leaders Co ..

2 minutes ago

Two died, one injured in Kuchlak land dispute

34 minutes ago

Football: English Premier League table

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.