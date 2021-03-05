UrduPoint.com
Election Commission Of Pakistan To Hear Ali Gillani's Leaked Video Matter On March 11

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 11:53 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) fixed the hearing of Ali Gillani's leaked video matter on March 11 on the application of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) parliamentarians Kanwal Shauzab and Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) fixed the hearing of Ali Gillani's leaked video matter on March 11 on the application of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) parliamentarians Kanwal Shauzab and Farrukh Habib.

According to the ECP spokesperson, the commission will also listen to the matter pointed out by General Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Nayyer Bukhari in his application submitted with the ECP on corrupt practices during Senate polls.

Similarly, the commission will also hear the matter of video related to the members Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on March 9. The application on the matter was submitted by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Javed Abbasi.

More Stories From Pakistan

