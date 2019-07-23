UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Election Commission Of Pakistan Withholds Security Deposit Of 170 Contestants In Ex FATA Polls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 08:06 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan withholds security deposit of 170 contestants in ex FATA polls

The security deposit submitted by 170 candidates contesting from Tribal Areas has been withheld by the Election Commission of Pakistan, sources said on Tuesday

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd July, 2019) The security deposit submitted by 170 candidates contesting from Tribal Areas has been withheld by the Election Commission of Pakistan, sources said on Tuesday.The contesting candidates failed to procure one-fourth of the votes polled in their respective Constituencies.According to details, under clause 61 of the Election Act 2017, the contestants were supposed to submit Rs20,000 with the ECP as a security deposit.However, over 190 contestants in the Tribal areas failed to procure the number of votes required to have the security deposit returned to them.

The ECP, however, has withheld the security deposit of 170 contestants.It is pertinent to mention here that the Tribal people for the first time in the history exercise their right of vote and many candidates, including independent candidates, took part in the election for the provincial assembly seats.There are reports as well that at least two political parties have sought reports about their candidates.

More than 285 candidates participated in the elections, including main political parties such as PPP, PML-N and PTI.The contestants have also been informed about the development in this regard.

