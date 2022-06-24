Election fever grip the population

Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts is in the grip of the Local Government polls-2022 fever with contestants wooing the electorate in personal meetings and door-to-door canvassing

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts is in the grip of the Local Government polls-2022 fever with contestants wooing the electorate in personal meetings and door-to-door canvassing.

Election activities are gaining momentum with every passing day in the urban, rural union councils, District Councils, Municipal Corporation, Town Municipal Committees and Municipal Committees of Larkana, Bakrani, Dokri and Ratodero tehsils of Larkana district and Shahdadkot, Kamber, Mirokhan, Sijawal, Nasirabad and Warah of Kamber-Shahdadkot district.

Great enthusiasm is being witnessed here among candidates and supporters in both rural and urban areas.

Corner meetings are going on while candidates have set up election offices in prominent places in the city for the convenience of voters, with supporters and workers working to muster support from the electorate, distributing the manifesto and other election material to the people.

Women are also active in the campaigning meeting their voters face to face.

It may be mentioned that there are very few new faces contesting the Local Bodies Elections, with former union council Chairmen, Vice Chairmen, male and female councilors forming the majority.

A huge rush of candidates and their supporters are seen at various printing presses to place orders for printing of posters, handbills, Pena-flexs, stickers and other election material.