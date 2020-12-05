UrduPoint.com
Elections For Major Islamabad On Dec 28: ECP

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 01:33 PM

Elections for Major Islamabad on Dec 28: ECP

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced to hold elections for the vacant seat of Mayor in Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced to hold elections for the vacant seat of Mayor in Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

on December 28 Through a notification, the commission while issuing the election schedule, called upon members of Metropolitan Corporation to elect Mayor of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, against the vacant seat as per schedule.

It said public notice would be issued by the Returning Officer on December 9 while the date of filing of nomination papers with the Returning Officer by the candidates would be December 11.

Similarly, publication of notice of all the nomination papers will be received on December 12 while the date of objection to the nomination papers will be December 14.

Date of scrutiny of nomination papers by the Returning Officer would be December 16, he informed.

The last date for filing of appeals against decisions of the Returning Officer (accepting and rejecting the nomination papers) will be December 12 while December 18 will be the last date for deciding appeals by Appellate authority.

ECP has fixed December 21 as last date for withdrawal of candidature while December 22 will be the last date for publication of list of contesting candidates along with symbols. The date of consolidation and declaration of result by the Returning Officer will be December 29.

