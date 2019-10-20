UrduPoint.com
Electricity Provided To Kartarpur Corridor Complex

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :The Kartarpur Corridor project is about to complete and electricity has been supplied to all buildings of the Complex from Shakargarh grid station.

According to official sources here on Sunday, the government is working speedily on the project to fulfill its promise with the Sikh community.

The registration of Sikh pilgrims, who want to participate in the ceremonies of 550th birth anniversary of the Sikh founder, Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, has been started.

The government has provided the best facilities at the Kartarpur Complex for the pilgrims and imported marble has been used in the construction of the courtyard of Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, which covers 10-acre area.

Paint and finishing work on Nishan Sahib, Sarwar, Darshan Diyorhi, entry point, Granthi House and residences made for the guests has been completed.

Special security arrangements have been made in and around the area and installation of security cameras, sound system and fire-fighting have been completed.

The decoration and beautification of the Gurudawara Kartarpur, temporary guest houses and the building of border terminal have been completed.

