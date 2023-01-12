UrduPoint.com

Elevated Pak-ASEAN Partnership In The Mutual Benefit Of Both Sides: Experts

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2023 | 11:30 PM

Elevated Pak-ASEAN partnership in the mutual benefit of both sides: Experts

Experts in a panel discussion here at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) on Thursday stressed that a deeper and elevated Pakistan-ASEAN partnership was in the mutual benefit of Pakistan and South-East Asian countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Experts in a panel discussion here at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) on Thursday stressed that a deeper and elevated Pakistan-ASEAN partnership was in the mutual benefit of Pakistan and South-East Asian countries.

The experts made the remarks during a dialogue session organized here by the ISSI in collaboration with the ASEAN Committee in Islamabad (ACI), led by Ambassador of Vietnam Nguyen Tien Phong and ACI chairman.

Speaking on the occasion, former foreign secretary Sohail Mahmood said Pakistan recognized the ASEAN 'miracle' that had contributed immensely to peace, regional economic integration, and prosperity through effective regional cooperation in Southeast Asia.

He added that Pakistan's desire to forge a closer relationship with ASEAN was driven by its 'Vision East Asia' policy as well as the imperatives of geo-economics.

The other speakers focused on exploring avenues for further deepening cordial relations between Pakistan and ASEAN members, bilaterally as well as on the institutional platform of ASEAN.

They exchanged views on the current state of Pakistan-ASEAN cooperation and underlined the need to enhance linkages between business communities and academic institutions/think-tanks across ASEAN member states.

The ACI Chairman and other members shared valuable suggestions on strengthening overall collaboration between the two sides, including through increased people-to-people exchanges.

It was also agreed that ISSI-ACI collaboration would be utilized to raise awareness about the potential of Pakistan-ASEAN partnership and ways to optimally realize it.

Besides the Chairman, the ACI delegation included Ambassador of Indonesia Adam M. Tugio, Ambassador of Thailand Chakkrid Krachaiwong, Ambassador of Myanmar U Win Myint; Charge d' Affaires of Philippines Maria Agnes M. Cervantes, Acting High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam Abdul Mubdi Osman and Charge d' Affaires of Malaysia Nor Azuan Haji Ayub.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Thailand Business Indonesia Myanmar Brunei Philippines Malaysia Vietnam Asia

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price at $78.23 Wednesday

OPEC daily basket price at $78.23 Wednesday

1 minute ago
 DROs, ROs in NA 193 get magisterial powers

DROs, ROs in NA 193 get magisterial powers

1 minute ago
 UN Chief Not Invited to Proposed Ukraine Peace Sum ..

UN Chief Not Invited to Proposed Ukraine Peace Summit But Ready to Mediate if Pa ..

1 minute ago
 Spain's Imports of Russian Gas Up 45% in 2022 - En ..

Spain's Imports of Russian Gas Up 45% in 2022 - Energy Firm

1 minute ago
 Stocks rise as US inflation falls

Stocks rise as US inflation falls

8 minutes ago
 'Confident' Kuldeep helps India beat Sri Lanka to ..

'Confident' Kuldeep helps India beat Sri Lanka to clinch ODI series

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.