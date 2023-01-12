Elevated Pak-ASEAN partnership in the mutual benefit of both sides: Experts

Experts in a panel discussion here at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) on Thursday stressed that a deeper and elevated Pakistan-ASEAN partnership was in the mutual benefit of Pakistan and South-East Asian countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Experts in a panel discussion here at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) on Thursday stressed that a deeper and elevated Pakistan-ASEAN partnership was in the mutual benefit of Pakistan and South-East Asian countries.

The experts made the remarks during a dialogue session organized here by the ISSI in collaboration with the ASEAN Committee in Islamabad (ACI), led by Ambassador of Vietnam Nguyen Tien Phong and ACI chairman.

Speaking on the occasion, former foreign secretary Sohail Mahmood said Pakistan recognized the ASEAN 'miracle' that had contributed immensely to peace, regional economic integration, and prosperity through effective regional cooperation in Southeast Asia.

He added that Pakistan's desire to forge a closer relationship with ASEAN was driven by its 'Vision East Asia' policy as well as the imperatives of geo-economics.

The other speakers focused on exploring avenues for further deepening cordial relations between Pakistan and ASEAN members, bilaterally as well as on the institutional platform of ASEAN.

They exchanged views on the current state of Pakistan-ASEAN cooperation and underlined the need to enhance linkages between business communities and academic institutions/think-tanks across ASEAN member states.

The ACI Chairman and other members shared valuable suggestions on strengthening overall collaboration between the two sides, including through increased people-to-people exchanges.

It was also agreed that ISSI-ACI collaboration would be utilized to raise awareness about the potential of Pakistan-ASEAN partnership and ways to optimally realize it.

Besides the Chairman, the ACI delegation included Ambassador of Indonesia Adam M. Tugio, Ambassador of Thailand Chakkrid Krachaiwong, Ambassador of Myanmar U Win Myint; Charge d' Affaires of Philippines Maria Agnes M. Cervantes, Acting High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam Abdul Mubdi Osman and Charge d' Affaires of Malaysia Nor Azuan Haji Ayub.