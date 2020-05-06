UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eliminating Crime From Highways Is PHP's Top Priority: SP Patrolling Police

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 04:17 PM

Eliminating crime from highways is PHP's top priority: SP Patrolling Police

Superintendent Police (SP) Punjab Highway Patrolling (PHP) Sargodha region Tanveer Ahmed Malik said that eliminating crime from highways is PHP's top priority

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Superintendent Police (SP) Punjab Highway Patrolling (PHP) Sargodha region Tanveer Ahmed Malik said that eliminating crime from highways is PHP's top priority.

He expressed these views while giving details about monthly performance of PHP Sargodha Region here on Wednesday.

He said in charges of patrolling mobiles and district police were conducted joint operations and registered total 191 cases in last month of April.

Talking to media he said that Patrolling officers have been directed for strict monitoring of traffic on main roads adding that people violating traffic rules would never be tolerated.

He informed that during last month of March, total 191 cases were registered in which 70 cases were against drivers who violated traffic rules, similarly 5 cases were registered against illegal weapon handlers and 13 cases were registered against drug peddlers.

He further said that 60 proclaimed offenders were also arrested who were wanted in different cases and 69 cases were also registered on the violation of Section 144.

SP Patrolling further said that a comprehensive drive has also been started against traffic violators and strict action would be taken over violations.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Traffic Sargodha Philippine Peso March April Media From Top Weapon

Recent Stories

No COVID-19 Patient Died in Israel Overnight - Hea ..

18 minutes ago

PAL to hold 199th international online Sachal Sarm ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 264 points to ..

21 minutes ago

Amir Suhail blames Wasim Akram for Pakistan not wi ..

36 minutes ago

TRA responds to approximately 34,000 cyber-attacks ..

36 minutes ago

Nigeria to begin repatriating nationals stranded a ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.