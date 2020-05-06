Superintendent Police (SP) Punjab Highway Patrolling (PHP) Sargodha region Tanveer Ahmed Malik said that eliminating crime from highways is PHP's top priority

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Superintendent Police (SP) Punjab Highway Patrolling (PHP) Sargodha region Tanveer Ahmed Malik said that eliminating crime from highways is PHP's top priority.

He expressed these views while giving details about monthly performance of PHP Sargodha Region here on Wednesday.

He said in charges of patrolling mobiles and district police were conducted joint operations and registered total 191 cases in last month of April.

Talking to media he said that Patrolling officers have been directed for strict monitoring of traffic on main roads adding that people violating traffic rules would never be tolerated.

He informed that during last month of March, total 191 cases were registered in which 70 cases were against drivers who violated traffic rules, similarly 5 cases were registered against illegal weapon handlers and 13 cases were registered against drug peddlers.

He further said that 60 proclaimed offenders were also arrested who were wanted in different cases and 69 cases were also registered on the violation of Section 144.

SP Patrolling further said that a comprehensive drive has also been started against traffic violators and strict action would be taken over violations.