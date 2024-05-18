Embassy advises Pak students to stay indoor amidst violence at Bishkek hostels

BISHKEK (Kyrgyzstan) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 18th May, 2024) Amidst mob violence taking place outside the student hostels in Bishek, the Embassy of Pakistan in Kyrgyzstan on Saturday strongly advised the Pakistani students to stay indoors.

In social media post, Ambassador of Pakistan in Bishkek Hasan Zaigham assured that the embassy was liasing with the local law enforcement authorities to ensure safety of the Pakistani students.

The envoy also shared helpline No. +996 507567667, asking the students to call in case of emergency.

"In view of mob violence around student hostels in Bishkek, the embassy strongly advises all Pakistani students in Bishkek to stay indoors until the situation returns to normal.

We are liasing with the local law enforcement authorities to ensure safety of our student fraternity," the ambassador said.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch also reposted the envoy's message and said the embassy was in contact with the Kyrgyz authorities to facilitation Pakistani students as their safety was of paramount importance for the ambassador and his team.

Various social media posts also reported the incidents of mob violence at the hostels housing foreign students in Bishkek, along with the footages and imagery, with many appealing to the relevant authorities for immediate help to the Pakistani students.