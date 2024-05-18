Embassy Advises Pak Students To Stay Indoor Amidst Violence At Bishkek Hostels
Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2024 | 09:00 AM
BISHKEK (Kyrgyzstan) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 18th May, 2024) Amidst mob violence taking place outside the student hostels in Bishek, the Embassy of Pakistan in Kyrgyzstan on Saturday strongly advised the Pakistani students to stay indoors.
In social media post, Ambassador of Pakistan in Bishkek Hasan Zaigham assured that the embassy was liasing with the local law enforcement authorities to ensure safety of the Pakistani students.
The envoy also shared helpline No. +996 507567667, asking the students to call in case of emergency.
"In view of mob violence around student hostels in Bishkek, the embassy strongly advises all Pakistani students in Bishkek to stay indoors until the situation returns to normal.
We are liasing with the local law enforcement authorities to ensure safety of our student fraternity," the ambassador said.
Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch also reposted the envoy's message and said the embassy was in contact with the Kyrgyz authorities to facilitation Pakistani students as their safety was of paramount importance for the ambassador and his team.
Various social media posts also reported the incidents of mob violence at the hostels housing foreign students in Bishkek, along with the footages and imagery, with many appealing to the relevant authorities for immediate help to the Pakistani students.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2024
KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false stateme ..
Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage
KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false statemen ..
150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team up to control Margalla forest ..
Arne Slot confirms he will replace Jurgen Klopp as manager Liverpool
Higher US food prices lead to a shift in shopping habits
First aid enters Gaza via US-built pier
PIA flight to Toronto diverted to Karachi due to technical fault
Aid groups warn of mounting challenges to Gaza operations
Slot confirms replacing Klopp as Liverpool manager next season
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM says monitoring Bishkek situation; directs envoy to help Pakistani students38 minutes ago
-
70% of blaze at Margalla Hills controlled; CDA8 hours ago
-
150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team up to control Margalla forest fire: Romina Khursh ..9 hours ago
-
Wildfire erupts at Margallas' 3km area due to heatwave9 hours ago
-
KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false statement to PM: Minister f ..10 hours ago
-
KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false statement to PM: Tarar10 hours ago
-
150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team up to control Margalla forest fire10 hours ago
-
PIA flight to Toronto diverted to Karachi due to technical fault10 hours ago
-
DC directs to ensure supply of drinking water to Suhbatpur11 hours ago
-
Govt. committed stability and economic growth11 hours ago
-
Sindh IGP calls on CM; briefed him about law & order in province11 hours ago
-
Traders demand arrest of mobile snatchers roaming in Jamshoro markets11 hours ago