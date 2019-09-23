Embassy of China to organize Rhythm of Dunhuan Passion of Silk Road on Sept 25

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Embassy of the People's Republic of China would organize Rhythm of Dunhuang Passion of Silk Road on the occasion of 70th anniversary of the Founding of C ta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Embassy of the People's Republic of China would organize Rhythm of Dunhuang Passion of Silk Road on the occasion of 70th anniversary of the Founding of C tan.

The event would be attended by Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing, Zhang Heqing, Cultural Counselor of Embassy of the People's Republic of China /Director of China Cultural Center in Pakistan and Deputy Director China Cultural Center Li Yan Yuan.

People from different walks of life, diplomats and students would also attend the event.

Dunhuang City in northwest Gansu Province of China was an important strategic point on the Silk Road.

Its rich heritage of cultural relics, particularly the Dunhuang Grottoes, has made it one of the most attractive tourist sites in the world.

It was part of a series of events for the commemoration of 70 years of founding of People's Republic of China, aiming to enable the young generation to carry forward the legacy of Pakistan-China friendship is the need of the hour.