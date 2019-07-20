UrduPoint.com
Embezzling Earth Quake Funds Is Like Devouring Flesh Of Dead To Me: Shahbaz Sharif

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 02:34 PM

Opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Shahbaz Sharif has said he considers embezzling earth quake fund is like devouring flesh of dead .Ramazan Sugar Mills case against Shahbaz Sharif came up for hearing before Accountability Court (AC) Lahore Saturday.Shahbaz Sharif appeared in the court.

PML-N workers in large number were present outside the court. Therefore, stringent security arrangements were made. Heavy contingent of police was also deployed.Shahbaz Sharif during the course of hearting stated that Hamza Shahbaz is in the custody of NAB and NAB was to present him.

I was arrested in Ashiana Case and now I am on bail. Even then I appear on every hearing in the court.On British newspaper report he said what story has been published against him is ridiculous.

" I don't know what need was felt to have published a false story against me .

Embezzling earth quake affectees funds to me is like eating flesh of the dead. Had there been a corruption of a pie against me ,even then what the need was to get publish a story against me in Daily Mail.

Had there been reality in case they would have brought it in Pakistan media. This was Pakistan was defamed all over the world", he added.He stated he wrote a letter to Prime Minister saying NAB was where when the man who was in ERRA.

Had I committed embezzlement then this man would also have been produced in the court.The hearing of the case was adjourned till August 01.The court directed to present Hamza Shahbaz on next hearing.

