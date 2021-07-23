Emergency cleanliness drive successfully completed in capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Friday has successfully completed emergency cleanliness operation on the eve of Eid-ul Azha on the strict directives of Chairman Amir Ali Ahmad, in which civic agency has deputed 100 vehicles and more than 2000 staff to carry out cleanliness duties.

Chairman Amir Ali Ahmad while speaking to ptv news channel appreciated the arrangements of cleanliness operation and said that the staff and officers had participated in the cleanliness operation with full devotion.

Being part of this special cleanness drive for Eid, 80 deep ditches had been dug out at 40 different locations in the entire city where offals and other wastes of sacrificial animals were disposed off scientifically in line with hygienic standards.

"The main objective of cleanliness campaigns was aimed at offering clean and green environment to the residents of Capital city," he added.

He said cooperation of the residents of the city was among the key factor which has made this operation a success.

Chairman said the authority had been cancelled the staff eid holiday and every sector of Islamabad was got cleaned by the dedicated workers of Sanitation Directorate of CDA.

Residents of the capital city have also hailed the efforts of CDA officials specially Chairman CDA who make best and immediate arrangements for cleaning the city on its right time.