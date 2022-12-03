Emergency Service 1122 rescues 4,102 emergency victims in Nov

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue-1122, Rawalpindi rescued 4,102 emergency victims while conducting emergency operations in November and maintained it average response time of less than 7 minutes.

Spokesman of Rescue-1122 told on Saturday that out of total calls, 4442 emergency calls were received in the previous month against which, the Emergency Service dealt 1306 road traffic accidents, 80 fire calls, 01 building collapse incident, 110 crime incidents, three Cylinder Blasts, 439 special rescue operations and 2503 medical emergencies.

The Emergency Service, Rescue-1122 provided swift response particularly to fire calls and saved those emergencies turning into a big disaster.

The data of Command and Control Room Rawalpindi showed that the rescuers provided swift response and saved properties worth millions of rupees in fire incidents during last month.

The District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122, Rawalpindi Eng. Kamran Rashid had requested the public to switch off all electrical and gas appliances before sleeping to avoid increased number of fire incidents.

He further said that only timely call could ensure timely response from Emergency Service in case of any emergency or disaster.

395