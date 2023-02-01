(@FahadShabbir)

Eminent music director M Ashraf remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Eminent music director M Ashraf remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Wednesday.

Born on February 1, 1942, Muhammad Ashraf got music lessons from his maternal grandfather.M. Ashraf first assisted his uncle music director Akhtar Hussain Akhian for five years.

He started his film career with his mate Manzoor Ashraf by directing the famous song "Tu jo nahin hay tau kuchh bhi nahin hay" which was sung by playback singer SB John.

He produced music for a number of hit songs of the 60s and 70s which won appreciation in the whole subcontinent, for instance, Chand Sa Mukhra Gora Badan sung by Ahmed Rushdi and the singer achieved his first Nigar Award for it.

M Ashraf was making music with his mate Manzoor Ashraf till 1967, but from Sajda he started solo work. Famous singers like Ahmed Rushdi, Shokat Ali, Masood Rana, Alamgir, Muhammad Ali Shehki, Naheed Akhtar and Nayyara Noor, the legendary singers were introduced by him in the music industry of Pakistan.

He continued his successful march in the 1980s despite the downfall of urdu films and the dominance of Punjabi films. "M. Ashraf's musical journey ended with Tere Bin Jiya Na Jaye in 2005. During his career, M Ashraf won the Nigar Award for 'Best Music' in 6 different films- film Gharana (1973), film Mera Naam Hai Mohabbat (1975), film Shabana (1976), film Qurbani (1981), Punjabi-language films Dhee Rani (1985) and Qismet (1986).

In his career as a music director in the film industry, by the end of his 45 years long career, he had composed more than 2,000 film songs for over 400 films.

He died of a cardiac arrest on February 4, 2007 in Karachi, at the age of 65.