Emirates to resume scheduled flights from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020) From 8 June 2020, Emirates will resume 14 weekly scheduled flights to Dubai, including a daily from Karachi, five from Lahore and two from Islamabad.

From Pakistan, the airline will fly UAE residents as well as cargo to Dubai.

On the flights from Dubai to Pakistan, the airline will only carry cargo. Emirates will serve Pakistan with its modern Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, flying from Karachi daily, from Islamabad on Thursdays and Saturdays and from Lahore on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Travellers will only be accepted on these flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of the UAE government.

Mohammad Sarhan, Emirates’ Vice President Pakistan said: “We are pleased to resume scheduled passenger services from Pakistan to Dubai, which will enable our UAE-based Pakistani customers currently in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad to return to their work, businesses and families.

We are working closely with the Pakistani government to plan the resumption of operations to Peshawar and Sialkot as well.

We have implemented enhanced hygiene and safety measures at the airport in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The safety and wellbeing of our customers, employees and communities remain our top priority."

In addition to resuming scheduled services to Dubai, Emirates is working closely with the government of Pakistan to facilitate repatriation flights for Pakistani citizens wishing to return home.

This week, the airline operated two special flights from Dubai to Karachi and Islamabad repatriating Pakistani nationals stranded in the UAE. Emirates SkyCargo, the airline’s cargo division, transported essential goods on these special flights including essential pharma, perishables, fabrics and courier shipments.

For health and safety reasons, services on board these flights have been modified as per government requirements.

All Emirates aircraft go through enhanced cleaning and disinfection processes in Dubai after each journey.