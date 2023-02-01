Empowering parliament imperative for devising sustainable policies: Minister for Communication Maulana Asad Mehmood

UrduPoint.com

Minister for Communication Maulana Asad Mehmood on Wednesday said empowering parliament was imperative for devising viable foreign and other long-lasting people-friendly policies

Participating in a debate on Peshawar carnage in National Assembly, he said the whole nation would stand behind the government if policies were devised by taking on board people's representatives.

He said for bringing political and economic stability to the country, parliament should be entrusted and decision-making process should be left to the people of the country and policies should be devised in consultation with parliament and elected representatives instead of foreign powers.

Vowing to restore peace in the country, he said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) would do its utmost to unite the nation and implement the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in true letter and spirit.

