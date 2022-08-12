(@FahadShabbir)

President Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari Friday said that the youth was the future of the country and PPP had always given opportunities to the youth to serve

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :President Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari Friday said that the youth was the future of the country and PPP had always given opportunities to the youth to serve.

In his message on the eve of International Youth Day, he said the youth had played an unprecedented role for the restoration of the constitution and democracy in the country.

The youth belonging to the PPP dedicated their lives to the constitution and democracy by accepting hangings, floggings, torture and prisons to make democracy victorious.

"Whenever the PPP has come to power, it has created employment opportunities for the youth," he said.

Asif Zardari said that due to unemployment, the youth felt deprived.

He said that today's youth needed to be guided by history.

The youth must come forward to give a dignified and civilized society to the coming generations.

"The character assassination of politicians is an old tactic. Pakistan was built by politicians and politicians continue to build it," he added.

Asif Zardari said that whenever the country faced difficulties, the PPP brought the country out of difficulties.

He said that PPP would provide a better future to the youth as per the philosophy of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.