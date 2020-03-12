Energy Minister directs officials of SSGC to expedite work for supply of 400 mmcfd gas to Karachi

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 09:06 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh Thursday directed the officials concerned of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to expedite the installation of gas pipeline from Sindh Gas field to Karachi for supplying 400 million metric cubic feet per day (MMCFD) natural gas to Karachi so as to ensure smooth and uninterrupted supply of natural gas to the domestic consumers in Karachi.

In a press statement, Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh said that smooth supply of the natural gas to the domestic consumers at par with their needs was among top priorities of the provincial government.

He said that the Sindh government will provide every possible assistance to the SSGC for providing Right of Way to install gas pipeline from Sindh Gas field to Karachi.

Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh directed the officials concerned that all necessary measures be taken on priority basis for supply of an additional 400 mmcfd natural gas to Karachi so as to provide relief to the masses.

Secretary Energy Mussadiq Ahmed Khan, Director Oil and Gas Sindh Energy department Ibrar Shaikh, Deputy Director SSGC Imran Farooqi and others were also present.

