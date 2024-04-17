Open Menu

Energy Minister Takes Notice Of Electricity Over-billing By K Electric, Hesco, Sepco

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2024 | 03:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The Provincial Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Shah on Wednesday expressed displeasure and concern over the issue of over billing to consumers by Hesco, Sepco and the K-Electric.

While presiding a high-level meeting of the Energy Department, the Minister directed the officers to immediately held meetings to the concerned officials of HESCO, SEPCO and K Electric and discuss over-billing issue and take concrete steps to ensure refund the amount to the consumers.

Nasir Shah also asked officers concerned to take steps for installation of digital meters for government as well as private consumers.

Syed Nasir Shah said that no one would be allowed to steal people's hard earned money through unfair means.

