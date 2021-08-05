UrduPoint.com

Engr. Azaz Ahmad Assumes Charge Of MD NTDC

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 08:13 PM

Engr. Azaz Ahmad assumes charge of MD NTDC

In pursuance of Ministry of Energy (Power Division), Engr. Azaz Ahmad Thursday took over the charge of Managing Director National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :In pursuance of Ministry of Energy (Power Division), Engr. Azaz Ahmad Thursday took over the charge of Managing Director National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC).

The spokesman of NTDC said that Engr.

Azaz Ahmad did his Bachelors in Engineering from UET Lahore, MBA from Institute of business Administration (IBA) University of the Punjab, Certified Project Management Professional and acquired other multiple training courses from renowned institutes of Canada and Saudi Arabia.

He had served in NTDC and is quite aware of in depth knowledge of NTDC and problem areas.

The spokesman said that the outgoing MD NTDC Engr. Muhammad Ayub would continue to perform his duties as Deputy Managing Director (P&E) NTDC.

Related Topics

Lahore University Of The Punjab Canada Company Saudi Arabia University Of Engineering And Technology From Institute Of Business Administration

Recent Stories

Warner outstrips Mayer for Olympic decathlon gold

Warner outstrips Mayer for Olympic decathlon gold

7 seconds ago
 Commission on Minority Rights seeks DC's report on ..

Commission on Minority Rights seeks DC's report on RYK Hindu Mandir Attack

9 seconds ago
 Minister reviews sports projects under Kamyab Jawa ..

Minister reviews sports projects under Kamyab Jawan Programme

10 seconds ago
 World urged to play role for resolution of Kashmir ..

World urged to play role for resolution of Kashmir issue

12 seconds ago
 Turkish Power Station Damaged by Fires to Resume W ..

Turkish Power Station Damaged by Fires to Resume Work Soon - Energy Minister

9 minutes ago
 Top Kuwaiti Diplomat Attends Iranian President-ele ..

Top Kuwaiti Diplomat Attends Iranian President-elect's Inauguration - Reports

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.