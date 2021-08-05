Engr. Azaz Ahmad assumes charge of MD NTDC

In pursuance of Ministry of Energy (Power Division), Engr. Azaz Ahmad Thursday took over the charge of Managing Director National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :In pursuance of Ministry of Energy (Power Division), Engr. Azaz Ahmad Thursday took over the charge of Managing Director National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC).

The spokesman of NTDC said that Engr.

Azaz Ahmad did his Bachelors in Engineering from UET Lahore, MBA from Institute of business Administration (IBA) University of the Punjab, Certified Project Management Professional and acquired other multiple training courses from renowned institutes of Canada and Saudi Arabia.

He had served in NTDC and is quite aware of in depth knowledge of NTDC and problem areas.

The spokesman said that the outgoing MD NTDC Engr. Muhammad Ayub would continue to perform his duties as Deputy Managing Director (P&E) NTDC.