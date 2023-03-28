UrduPoint.com

Engr. Qaiser Khan Promoted As Deputy MD NTDC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2023 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :The board of Directors NTDC has promoted Engr. Qaiser Khan as Deputy Managing Director (Planning & Engineering) National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC).

Managing Dorecty NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan handed over the promotion orders to Engr.

Qaiser Khan who took over charge of the post, according to the company's spokesman here Tuesday.

Engr. Qaiser Khan completed his BSc and MSc in electrical engineering from University of Engineering & Technology, Peshawar.

He has extensive service experience of over 32 years in the power sector, mainly in thefield of Protection & Instrumentation (P&I) and has rendered services on different keyposts including GM (HVDC) and GM (Design & Engineering).

