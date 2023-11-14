Enhancing health potential in human life, educating students top priority of KMU

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Khyber Medical University (KMU) here on Tuesday reaffirms s commitment to producing skilled professionals capable of saving lives through its recent participation in the nationwide Pakistan Life Savers Program (PLSP).

This initiative, organized by the KMU Public Health Department, aimed at equipping students and faculty with essential

life-saving skills, such as hands-on CPR, bleeding control, and other critical emergency response measures.

Under the guidance of Dr. Abdul Jalil Khan, Head of the Family Medicine Department at IPHSS, and in collaboration with his dedicated team, including Osama and Dr. Muhammad Hassam Khan, the workshop saw enthusiastic involvement from various contributors.

Notable figures such as Registrar KMU Inam Ullah Khan Wazir, Associate Prof Dr. Haji Bhader, Director IPMR Dr. Irfan, Dr. Imad, Dr. Zia ur Rehman, along with several esteemed faculty members, played vital roles, said a press release issued here.

The engaging session drew active participation from the student body of KMU-IPMS Mardan, Peshawar, IPH, and IPMR.

Dr. Abdul Jalil Khan highlighted the significance of PLSP in enlightening Pakistani youth about life-saving methods.

He emphasized the program's objective to forge partnerships with key stakeholders in the health and education sectors.

The ultimate goal is to transform Pakistan into a nation of skilled individuals proficient in life-saving techniques.

The PLSP, as outlined by Dr. Jalil Khan, aims to provide training to ten million citizens of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, covering basic life-saving techniques, including hemorrhage management and CPR.

This initiative seeks to empower the public to effectively respond to emergencies and administer life-saving measures.

Dr. Jalil Khan, along with other esteemed faculty members, personally provided specialized training to all participating students and faculty during the event.

Registrar KMU, Inam Ullah Khan Wazir, acknowledged the pivotal role that medical students play in public life-saving efforts.

He expressed appreciation for the Pakistan Life Savers Program, recognizing its commendable efforts in preparing the next generation of healthcare professionals.

He added that KMU remained at the forefront of fostering a culture of excellence in medical education, and this participation in the PLSP underscored its dedication to producing well-equipped healthcare professionals capable of making a meaningful impact in emergency situations.

APP/ash/