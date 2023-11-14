Open Menu

Enhancing Health Potential In Human Life, Educating Students Top Priority Of KMU

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Enhancing health potential in human life, educating students top priority of KMU

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Khyber Medical University (KMU) here on Tuesday reaffirms s commitment to producing skilled professionals capable of saving lives through its recent participation in the nationwide Pakistan Life Savers Program (PLSP).

This initiative, organized by the KMU Public Health Department, aimed at equipping students and faculty with essential

life-saving skills, such as hands-on CPR, bleeding control, and other critical emergency response measures.

Under the guidance of Dr. Abdul Jalil Khan, Head of the Family Medicine Department at IPHSS, and in collaboration with his dedicated team, including Osama and Dr. Muhammad Hassam Khan, the workshop saw enthusiastic involvement from various contributors.

Notable figures such as Registrar KMU Inam Ullah Khan Wazir, Associate Prof Dr. Haji Bhader, Director IPMR Dr. Irfan, Dr. Imad, Dr. Zia ur Rehman, along with several esteemed faculty members, played vital roles, said a press release issued here.

The engaging session drew active participation from the student body of KMU-IPMS Mardan, Peshawar, IPH, and IPMR.

Dr. Abdul Jalil Khan highlighted the significance of PLSP in enlightening Pakistani youth about life-saving methods.

He emphasized the program's objective to forge partnerships with key stakeholders in the health and education sectors.

The ultimate goal is to transform Pakistan into a nation of skilled individuals proficient in life-saving techniques.

The PLSP, as outlined by Dr. Jalil Khan, aims to provide training to ten million citizens of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, covering basic life-saving techniques, including hemorrhage management and CPR.

This initiative seeks to empower the public to effectively respond to emergencies and administer life-saving measures.

Dr. Jalil Khan, along with other esteemed faculty members, personally provided specialized training to all participating students and faculty during the event.

Registrar KMU, Inam Ullah Khan Wazir, acknowledged the pivotal role that medical students play in public life-saving efforts.

He expressed appreciation for the Pakistan Life Savers Program, recognizing its commendable efforts in preparing the next generation of healthcare professionals.

He added that KMU remained at the forefront of fostering a culture of excellence in medical education, and this participation in the PLSP underscored its dedication to producing well-equipped healthcare professionals capable of making a meaningful impact in emergency situations.

APP/ash/

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Student Mardan Khyber Medical University Family Event All From Million

Recent Stories

Head Coach Mohsin Kamal reviews Pakistan Women A p ..

Head Coach Mohsin Kamal reviews Pakistan Women A performance

1 hour ago
 Abdul Razzaq under fire for misusing name ofAishwa ..

Abdul Razzaq under fire for misusing name ofAishwarya Rai Bachchan

1 hour ago
 IHC issues stay orders on jail trial of Imran Khan ..

IHC issues stay orders on jail trial of Imran Khan in cipher case

1 hour ago
 PCB considers changes in foreign coaches: Sources

PCB considers changes in foreign coaches: Sources

1 hour ago

PM directs formulation of strategy to improve FBR’s performance

5 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation r ..

Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation report

16 hours ago
 Excise Department crackdown on illegal tinted glas ..

Excise Department crackdown on illegal tinted glasses, fancy number plates

16 hours ago
 Sogetsu Ikebana arranges flowers exhibition

Sogetsu Ikebana arranges flowers exhibition

17 hours ago
 Musadiq for abolishing subsidies to achieve prospe ..

Musadiq for abolishing subsidies to achieve prosperity targets in country

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan