Enthusiastic 90 years old woman casts her vote in Muzaffarabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :An enthusiastic 90-year-old woman reached a polling station in Punjgran Muzaffarabad to cast her vote for Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections on Sunday.

As per details, the woman born around a century ago, was seen arriving at the packed polling booth with the support of her son and casted vote for her favorite political party.

Talking to ptv news channel she expressed pleasure over casting her vote and said that voting is a right that a lot of people have died for and we should not take that for granted.

she also believes this is the most important election of her lifetime.