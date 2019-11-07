Entrance, exit points, chowks, main roads to be beautified in Lahore

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani has said that entrance and exit points of the provincial capital should be beautified to make them exemplary for other cities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani has said that entrance and exit points of the provincial capital should be beautified to make them exemplary for other cities.

He said this while addressing a meeting held to discuss beautifying of 20 entrance and exit points of Lahore at Jillani Park on Thursday.

Consultation are in progress and soon work will be started to make Gulberg Chowk, Main Market, Hussain Chowk, Zahoor Elahi Road, Shadman, Shah Jamal, Samnabad, Circular Road, Babu Sabu Interchange, Niaz Interchange, Allah Hu Chowk, Johar Town, Wapda Town Chowk, Shanu Baba Chowk, Defence Road, The Mall, Ravi Toll Plaza, Jahan Avenue Ring Road, Kasur Gajumata Interchange, Thokar Niaz Baig, other areas beautiful.