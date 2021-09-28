EPA impose fine on 1863 vehicles over smoke emission

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Tuesday impounded and fined several vehicles in the Rawalpindi area emitting excessive smoke.

Deputy Director EPA Muhammad Rafique, talking to APP said that in collaboration with Regional Transport Authority, EPA since January has fined 1863 vehicles found to be emitting smoke beyond the prescribed limits of Punjab Environmental Quality Standards and a total fine of Rs 113,04,00 were imposed on them.

He said that 889 vehicles were impounded during the checking which were found to be spreading pollution mainly due to substandard fuel consumption and improper maintenance of vehicle engines and silencers.

Rafique urged the vehicle owners to keep their vehicles tuned regularly and keep their engine and silencer in good condition so that their emissions do not exceed the provincial environmental standards.