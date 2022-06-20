UrduPoint.com

EPA Suspends Operations Of Four Brick Kilns Emitting Dark Smoke

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2022 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) has suspended operations of four brick kilns, after receiving serious complaints, emitting dark smoke in the vicinity of the Federal capital.

An EPA official told APP here on Monday that Pak-EPA team, in liaison with Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration inspected the brick kilns operating in Noon Area and Dhok Makhan rural areas of the federal capital on Sunday.

The team not only suspended the operation of four brick kilns but also issued Environmental Protection Orders and also confiscated their operational keys, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

